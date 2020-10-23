Banco del Estado de Chile goes live on Edgewater Markets’ new trading platform

Technology provider Edgewater Markets announced that top tier bank Banco del Estado de Chile, owned by the Republic of Chile, has gone live on Edgewater’s new trading platform, leveraging Edgewater Markets software, EdgeFXLatam.

Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. The company utilizes technological advancements and a flexible architectural design to provide BancoEstado with a customized solution for its internal users, onshore clients and global offshore market participants.

The solution leverages The Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange’s (BEC) onshore market provider Datatec, technology provider of local forex market data and execution services in Chile. The partnership with Edgewater Markets allows clients of Datatec to automate market access, seamlessly managing risk directly with Datatec’s network of forex participants.