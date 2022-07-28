Tools for Brokers promotes Sergei Gruzin to Head of Business Development Asia 

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds Tools for Brokers revealed on Thursday the appointment of Sergei Gruzin as the company’s Head of Business Development Asia.

The promotion is part of the company’s strategy to strengthening its position across the APAC region.

Gruzin joined Tools for Brokers in 2017 and has worked in the TFB offices in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Russia, Thailand, and now Singapore.

He played a key role in launching and supporting the company’s new offices, building strong customer relationships, helping onboard the team, and designing the strategy for the new regions.