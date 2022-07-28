Tools for Brokers promotes Sergei Gruzin to Head of Business Development Asia 

I am very honored to receive this promotion and work on expanding Tools for Brokers in this very important part of the world. The demand for new technology is very high in Asian markets, and we are ready to facilitate access to the technology for our local clients and build a stronger presence in the region.
Ivan Egorov, the Global Head of Sales at TFB, added:
My sincere congratulations to Sergei, who has played a major role in expanding our company’s presence and developing strong relationships with our clients and partners all over the world. We’re looking forward to continuing our expansion in the APAC region led by Sergei in his new role.
Earlier in May, the company announced the TFB Toolbox for centralised plugin management, introduced a new version of the Trade Processor liquidity bridge, which includes synthetic instruments, improvements in automation and several technical enhancements.
Gruzin’s promotion follows the appointment of Lola Negmatova as the company’s new Global Head of Partnerships, announced in June.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.