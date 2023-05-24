Tools for Brokers appoints Petros Kalaitzis as new head of Cyprus office

Having joined the company in October 2022 as Sales Manager of EMEA, Kalaitzis has been focused on growing the company’s presence and revenue across the region. His responsibilities also included maintaining long- term trusted relationships with clients and partners.

International technology company, Tools for Brokers, has appointed Petros Kalaitzis as the company’s new Head of the Cyprus office.

The official announcement detailed that in his new role, he will be assisting in growing the business by managing the relationships with existing and new partners and clients, as well as leading further expansion into the region.

Prior to Tools for Brokers, Kalaitzis worked in dealing departments and investment banking. He has also worked for leading brokerages in Cyprus, such as Tickmill and NAGA, and served as the COO in a PropTrading firm.

Petros Kalaitzis commented: