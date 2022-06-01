Tools for Brokers promotes Lola Negmatova to Global Head of Partnerships

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds Tools for Brokers today announced the appointment of Lola Negmatova as the company’s new Global Head of Partnerships.

Negmatova joined Tools for Brokers in 2016 as Junior Sales Manager. In 2018, she relocated to the newly opened Cyprus office to manage Cyprus and European-based brokers. The move was followed by a promotion to Senior Sales Executive the next year.

Along with her primary role in Sales, Negmatova also started developing her own list of agents and partners’ accounts, quickly realising her networking potential.