Tools for Brokers promotes Lola Negmatova to Global Head of Partnerships

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds Tools for Brokers today announced the appointment of Lola Negmatova as the company’s new Global Head of Partnerships.
Negmatova joined Tools for Brokers in 2016 as Junior Sales Manager. In 2018, she relocated to the newly opened Cyprus office to manage Cyprus and European-based brokers. The move was followed by a promotion to Senior Sales Executive the next year.
Along with her primary role in Sales, Negmatova also started developing her own list of agents and partners’ accounts, quickly realising her networking potential.
This is a great opportunity to showcase my skills in a whole new way, which I plan to do through the continued expansion of TFB’s global partner list and a deep analysis of each individual partnership’s benefits for both TFB and our partners.
One of my key focus areas is getting an in-depth understanding of what we can do better and how we can make our partner relationships stronger. I am excited to have even more meetings and deep conversations with our existing partners and other key market players to figure out how we can best help one another and grow together.
Global Head of Sales at TFB, Ivan Egorov, said:
Ivan Egorov
Since Lola joined the company in 2016, she has set multiple sales records and built strong relationships with agents and partners worldwide. Thanks to her passion, outstanding communication skills, and hard work, Lola has become one of the industry’s best sales and partnership managers. I have no doubt that Lola deserves to be promoted to this new role to continue TFB’s rapid expansion into new markets in cooperation with our partners.”
In the official announcement Tools for Brokers highlighted that in 2022 their key focus is upgrading and upscaling. The company has been focused on enhancing their solutions with TFB PAMM and Brokerage Business Intelligence being largely updated to meet the latest demands.
The further development of partnership relationships is part of Tools for Broker’s 2022 strategy for development and growth.
Earlier this year, the company promoted Vahab Hasiri to Head of Business Development MENA.
