Tools for Brokers introduces TFB Toolbox for plugin management

This solution targets several issues clients may be having including inconvenient settings and configuration processes, having to learn new interfaces for each new solution, and constantly switching between the systems.

The TFB Toolbox is a web user interface product with multiple components. The solution is installed on a separate platform and does not require access to the client’s main servers, which makes it more secure.

The international technology company Tools for Brokers today announced releasing TFB Toolbox, a new solution for TFB plugin and application management.

The TFB Toolbox acts as an admin portal which allows clients to do all the work with their TFB plugins and applications in a single user interface.

TFB currently offers Credit Management, Dynamic Leverage Changer, and Group Exact Copier. The firm highlighted that it will be adding more plugins and role-based access, and continue to work on the solution’s usability in the coming months.

Alexey Kutsenko, the CEO of Tools for Brokers, commented:

The TFB Toolbox is a result of our 11 years of experience. We have created hundreds of solutions that target a specific broker’s needs – and we know for a fact how inconvenient it is to manage all sorts of tools and plugins using standard configuration styles. After a year of preparations and research, we came up with the Toolbox – a system that takes the experience of working with TFB products to a completely new level.

Earlier this year, Tools for Brokers released a new version of the Trade Processor liquidity bridge.