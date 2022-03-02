Tools for Brokers’ new release of Trade Processor features synthetic liquidity

The international technology company Tools for Brokers has revealed a new version of the Trade Processor liquidity bridge.

The new version includes synthetic instruments, improvements in automation and several technical enhancements.

The main feature in the new release of the Trade Processor is the support of synthetic instruments. This kind of liquidity helps brokers and hedge funds create new instruments based on two or more existing ones.

Synthetic instruments help brokers expand their existing offerings. These instruments provide traders with unique currency pairs, making them more competitive. The synthetic instrument feature is only available for Trade Processor customers at the moment.