Tools for Brokers partners with MAP FinTech to integrate with its reporting solution

The international technology company Tools for Brokers has announced its integration of MAP FinTech’s reporting solution with its Trade Processor liquidity bridge.

According to the official press release, the integration will simplify regulatory compliance by brokers. The announcement further highlights that integration is heavily focused on EMIR, MiFIR, ASIC, and Best Execution Monitoring reports. Additionally, the integration will facilitate fast onboarding of clients and offer additional regulatory reporting benefits.