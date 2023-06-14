Tools for Brokers appoints Han Ong as the new Head of the Singapore office

The international technology company Tools for Brokers announced on Tuesday the appointment of Han Ong as its new Head of the Singapore office.

Ong joined the company in October 2022 as Sales Manager for APAC. In his new role as Head of the Singapore office, he will maintain close collaboration with key regional stakeholders while dedicating efforts to formulating and implementing business expansion strategies. Additionally, Ong will prioritize the establishment of a cohesive team that shares a common vision and aligns with the company’s objectives.