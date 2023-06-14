Tools for Brokers appoints Han Ong as the new Head of the Singapore office

The international technology company Tools for Brokers announced on Tuesday the appointment of Han Ong as its new Head of the Singapore office.
Ong joined the company in October 2022 as Sales Manager for APAC. In his new role as Head of the Singapore office, he will maintain close collaboration with key regional stakeholders while dedicating efforts to formulating and implementing business expansion strategies. Additionally, Ong will prioritize the establishment of a cohesive team that shares a common vision and aligns with the company’s objectives.
Throughout his career, Ong has accumulated an extensive experience in many niches across the brokerage world. Prior to joining Tools for Brokers, he has served as a team lead, a business development manager, and a COO. Between 2013 and 2017 he also co-founded two companies and was instrumental in growing a brokerage from its inception to achieving a seven-figure annual revenue.
Han Ong commented:
I am excited about joining the new role as Head of the Singapore office. The Asian market plays a critical role for us, and we have many plans for Singapore, Thailand, China, and other APAC countries that I cannot wait to start working on. I am confident together we will make a difference for our clients and partners, helping them grow faster and further globally.
Earlier in May, Tools for Brokers appointed Petros Kalaitzis as the company’s new Head of the Cyprus office.