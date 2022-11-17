Tools for Brokers expands White Label platforms offer with Match-Trader

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds Tools for Brokers today announced that expanded its offer of White Label platforms with the Match-Trader (MTR), a trading platform developed by Match-Trade Technologies.

Tools for Brokers has more than a decade of experience developing its product ecosystem which is focused on the Trade Processor liquidity bridge. According to the official announcement, the purchasing a Match-Trader server is driven by growing interest among brokers in the diversification of platforms offered to traders. The technology provider will offer MTR White Labels expanded with its proprietary solutions.

Alexey Kutsenko, the CEO of Tools for Brokers, commented:

We always try to be one step ahead of the market trends and offer the most outstanding solutions to target the specific needs of our clients. Multiplatform support was an upcoming trend for a while now, with many clients looking for additional platforms to gain more flexibility with their offering. The addition of the Match-Trader server to our portfolio will strengthen our ecosystem and help continue bringing excellent service to our clients.

Match-Trader was created with Progressive Web App technology, allowing it to adapt to screen resolution. The trading app allows traders quickly swap between devices while all their settings are synchronised in real-time.