Julia Hoggett becomes CEO of London Stock Exchange

Julia brings to the Group a deep understanding of primary and secondary markets from both the regulatory and commercial sector. I look forward to working with Julia as we continue to build on our position as a leading financial markets infrastructure business and the world’s international exchange.

She will take up her new role next year and she will report to Murray Roos, Group Director, Capital Markets, LSEG. To ensure a smooth transition, Denzil Jenkins will continue as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc until Hoggett joins the Group.

Julia Hoggett commented:

Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors. I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider Group, at a time when London’s role as a global financial centre is so important. Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus.

Michael Findlay, Chair of London Stock Exchange plc, added:

I am delighted that Julia is joining us as CEO and look forward to her being a key part of the team which will build on the position of the London Stock Exchange as one of the world’s pre-eminent exchanges.

Hoggett joins London Stock Exchange from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) where she was most recently Director of Market Oversight, having previously led the Wholesale Banking Supervision Department. Before the FCA, in 2014, she spent four years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) as Managing Director and Head of the FIG Flow Financing Business for EMEA, Head of Covered Bonds for EMEA and Head of Short Term Fixed Income Origination in EMEA. Hoggett also headed up BAML’s Green Debt Capital Markets efforts in EMEA. Prior to joining BAML, Hoggett was Board member and latterly CEO of DEPFA ACS Bank and Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets for the DEPFA BANK Group. Hoggett started her career as an investment banker in debt capital markets at JP Morgan.

