London Stock Exchange Group sees an almost 5% total income increase for H1 2021

Тhe LSEG has announced its interim figures for the first half of 2021. It shows positive growth for income over H1 2021 compared to H1 2020, when considering the constant currency variance. This provides a better outlook for the exchange when compared to the raw figures.

The raw figures for total income excluding recoveries show that LSEG took £3.356 billion in the first half of 2021 compared to £3.420 billion in the first half of 2020. This is negative growth of 1.9%. However, when taking the adjustment for constant currency variance into account, this shows a 4.6% growth. This removes the impact of currency changes in the exchange performance and shows a more actual figure of the performance over H1 2021.

The EBITDA also shows positive growth when adjusted for constant currency variance. Another positive aspect of the EBITDA is that it shows positive growth in terms of the raw figures. The H1 2021 EBITDA comes in at £1.657 billion, and the H1 2020 figures were £1.59 billion. This is an increase of 4.2% for the raw figures and 9.4% for the constant currency variance.