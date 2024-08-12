Barclays Appoints New Head Of M&A Execution For Canada

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) announced that it appointed Stephen Stewart as its new head of M&A execution for Canada on Friday 9 August 2024.

According to the financial services provider’s media release, Stewart brings 15 years of investment banking and industry experience to the table. In this role overseeing mergers and acquisitions, he will directly bolster the Canadian platform while “extensively” complementing the firm’s broader scope in the Americas and globally.

Stewart will report to the head of investment banking in Canada, Ryan Voegeli, and the head of Americas M&A, Dan Grabos. Barclays said that Stewart previously worked at private enterprise TD Securities as M&A managing director, where he played a core role in the brokering of landmark transactions. Some of these included the $6.3bn Advent International and $1.2bn Neighbourly Pharmacy deals.

Barclays further highlighted Stewart’s experience and skills as an advisor to Thomson Reuters (TRI) on the sale of its 55% controlling stake in its financial and risk business to Blackstone and the $27bn Refinitiv sale to the London Stock Exchange. Voegeli said:

Stephen’s extensive experience and proven track-record of delivery of standout solutions will be a driving force for our business in Canada. His expertise across key sectors and his leadership capabilities will be of significant value to our clients and to Barclays.

Voegeli added that this “hire” emphasises Barclays’ “unwavering commitment” to Canada and that Stewart with help to maintain and grow the company’s current momentum.