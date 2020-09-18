Euronext and CDP Equity in discussions with LSEG over acquiring Borsa Italiana

Euronext and CDP Equity confirmed that they are in talks with London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) to acquire Borsa Italiana Group, together with Intesa Sanpaolo.

The potential new combination of Euronext and Borsa Italiana will be well positioned to deliver the ambition of further building the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, while at the same time supporting local economies.

If Borsa Italiana joins Euronext, Italy will become the largest revenue contributor to the enlarge pan-European market operator. At group level of Euronext governance, Italy will be represented by Italian representatives, in the Reference Shareholders, the Supervisory Board, the Managing Board and the College of Regulators supervising Euronext group’s activities.