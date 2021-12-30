London Stock Exchange reports 2021 as a strong year for FX business expansion

London Stock Exchange revealed that 2021 has been a strong year for the company’s FX business. The company highlighted its key developments including the introduction of new capabilities to FXall and Matching.

Growth

The exchange also registered a record number of IPOs in 2021. This year, more than 120 companies have listed on the London Stock Exchange. These companies were able to raise £16.8 billion as result, which is the highest capital raised since 2007 and highest number of IPOs since 2014.

LSE also highlighted a strong growth in technology companies choosing to list on the exchange. Companies such as Trustpilot, Darktrace, Wise and Tinybuild were listed this year. LSE reported that tech businesses accounted for almost 40% of total IPO earnings.