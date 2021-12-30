London Stock Exchange reports 2021 as a strong year for FX business expansion

London Stock Exchange revealed that 2021 has been a strong year for the company’s FX business. The company highlighted its key developments including the introduction of new capabilities to FXall and Matching.
Growth
The exchange also registered a record number of IPOs in 2021. This year, more than 120 companies have listed on the London Stock Exchange. These companies were able to raise £16.8 billion as result, which is the highest capital raised since 2007 and highest number of IPOs since 2014.
LSE also highlighted a strong growth in technology companies choosing to list on the exchange. Companies such as Trustpilot, Darktrace, Wise and Tinybuild were listed this year. LSE reported that tech businesses accounted for almost 40% of total IPO earnings.
FX business
The London Stock Exchange pointed out the actions it has taken to advance its part in the international FX ecosystem.
In May, we announced the further investment to accelerate our development of future capabilities and we launched Workspace for FX Trading in November, which will enable our 16,000-user community to experience a powerful next-generation customisable workflow tool. We also improved transparency with a new generation of trade analytics and continue to advocate best practices across the industry, following the update to the FX Global Code in July.
Additionally, the LSE also enhanced its positions in the Asia Pacific region with global electronic trading Matching service in Indonesia.
The announcement said:
We strengthened our commitment to deepen financial markets in Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region by launching our leading global electronic trading Matching service in Indonesia. The launch represented Indonesia’s first interbank electronic marketplace for the trading of Rupiah.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.