StoneX joins London Stock Exchange and Turquoise

StoneX is widely known for its ability to connect both UK & international clients to far-reaching exchanges, becoming a Member Firm of both London Stock Exchange and Turquoise brings greater efficiencies and capabilities to our clients globally. We will be able to offer a more efficient client experience, with enhanced access to unique liquidity and local expertise, supporting our ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach worldwide.

StoneX Group Inc.’s London-based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd, has become a member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise, the pan-European MTF. The membership expands StoneX’s border equities trading and cross-asset capabilities.

In its new membership, StoneX will provide an onboarding process and a more comprehensive offering to banks, institutions, family offices and retail traders. They will be able to access all financial markets via StoneX’s offering of products and services.

Robert Barnes, Group Head of Securities Trading and CEO of Turquoise, London Stock Exchange Group, said:

We are delighted to welcome StoneX as the latest firm to join both London Stock Exchange and Turquoise as a member. Through its membership, StoneX and its clients will be able to benefit from access to LSEG’s deep, international pool of liquidity and innovative trading services.

Jacob Rappaport, Managing Director – Global Head of Equities at StoneX Financial Inc., concluded:

London Stock Exchange and Turquoise memberships are an important step for StoneX, not only to be able to more efficiently serve our local UK client base, but also to expand our global equities infrastructure and execute our broader corporate objective of delivering seamless access to the best sources of liquidity in every equity market.

StoneX recently announced that its Fixed Income Division has strengthened its Treasury Desk and presence in the treasury markets with the hire of industry veterans Stefan Dannibale, Eric Drexler and Matt Rader.

Earlier in March, the global brokerage bought a minority stake in diversity broker Tigress Financial Partners – US’ only disabled and woman-owned investment firm.