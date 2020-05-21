LSEG’s MTS Markets launches BondsPro trading platform to expand access to Mexican bonds

MTS Markets International (MMI), part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) singed a marketing agreement with Marco Polo Securities (MPS) through which the company has expanded its client reach to Mexico. MPS will introduce the electronic trading platform MTS BondsPro to existing and new Mexican institutional clients in Latin America.

The expansion will also allow fixed income traders to have electronic order book access to Mexican peso-denominated corporate and treasury bonds and becoming a part of the BondsPro trading community with over 600 broker dealers and buy-side clients participating in the BondsPro all-to-all order book. MTS BondsPro participation will also offer include liquidity from more than 100 dedicated providers, access to more than 20,000 corporate bonds with live prices daily and a robust pre-trade data offering.