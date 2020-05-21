LSEG’s MTS Markets launches BondsPro trading platform to expand access to Mexican bonds

MTS Markets International (MMI), part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) singed a marketing agreement with Marco Polo Securities (MPS) through which the company has expanded its client reach to Mexico. MPS will introduce the electronic trading platform MTS BondsPro to existing and new Mexican institutional clients in Latin America.
The expansion will also allow fixed income traders to have electronic order book access to Mexican peso-denominated corporate and treasury bonds and becoming a part of the BondsPro trading community with over 600 broker dealers and buy-side clients participating in the BondsPro all-to-all order book. MTS BondsPro participation will also offer include liquidity from more than 100 dedicated providers, access to more than 20,000 corporate bonds with live prices daily and a robust pre-trade data offering.
MMI’s growing focus on the emerging markets trading community have driven the expansion. MTS BondsPro volume from emerging markets from 2018 to 2019 more than doubled, consistent with a growing interest in electronic trading of emerging market fixed income securities by global investors.
David Parker, Head of MTS Markets International commented:
Given the heightened market volatility in recent months, it is more important than ever that fixed income traders globally have access to robust tools. We are delighted to extend access to our rapidly growing MTS BondsPro global fixed income community to a wider set of global market participants. This is a sign of growing global electronic volumes and a reflection of the increasing appeal of the all-to-all trading model for fixed income traders. We look forward to improving our access and service to our clients while welcoming new joiners to the BondsPro community.
Chava Salvador Palma, Head of Sales Latin America, Marco Polo Securities said:
Marco Polo has a long history of innovation in the electronification of Latin American markets. MTS BondsPro is a new liquidity venue for Latin American fixed income institutional investors and we are excited to partner with a global brand and proven technology leader as we return to our mission of bringing efficiencies to Latin America’s capital markets.