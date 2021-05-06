Jesse Hadley joins Edgewater Markets as Director of Liquidity and eFX Management

Technology provider Edgewater Markets has revealed the strategic hire of former TOKKYO FX Global Head of Liquidity Management Jesse Hadley as its new Director of Liquidity and eFX Management.
Emanuel Georgouras, Director of European Operations for Edgewater, noted:
Jesse brings fresh eyes, a new approach, and a stellar 14-year track record of attention to detail to compliment our existing eFX operations and liquidity management infrastructure.
In his new position at Edgewater Markets, Hadley will lead the European eFX, API and eTrading efforts. He will work on developing, executing and sustaining the company’s strategic initiatives and operations from Edgewater’s London office.
Jesse Hadley, commented:
Edgewater brings a unique mix of proprietary technology and liquidity execution services to their execution serviced clients, and white label clients. I am thrilled to join their growing global team of industry experts.
Hadley joins Edgewater Markets from TOKKYO FX (Vienna), where he was responsible for managing the managed liquidity and new business in the electronic market. He brings a vast eSales and liquidity expertise, accumulated in his past roles. Hadley worked for many esteemed firms including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Commerzbank, State Street and BGC Partners.
Georgouras added:
Over the past several years, Edgewater Markets has been on a growth path as the firm sees volumes surge while offering clients innovative products and exceptional execution services. I am delighted to welcome Jesse to our team.