Jesse Hadley joins Edgewater Markets as Director of Liquidity and eFX Management

Technology provider Edgewater Markets has revealed the strategic hire of former TOKKYO FX Global Head of Liquidity Management Jesse Hadley as its new Director of Liquidity and eFX Management.

Emanuel Georgouras, Director of European Operations for Edgewater, noted:

Jesse brings fresh eyes, a new approach, and a stellar 14-year track record of attention to detail to compliment our existing eFX operations and liquidity management infrastructure.

In his new position at Edgewater Markets, Hadley will lead the European eFX, API and eTrading efforts. He will work on developing, executing and sustaining the company’s strategic initiatives and operations from Edgewater’s London office.