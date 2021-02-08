Jerry Chan returns to Edgewater Markets as eFX Manager

Edgewater Markets, a technology provider offering access to the FX markets globally, has announced the re-hiring of Jerry Chan, eFX Manager based in their London office. The announcement follows the expansion of the company’s team inNew York, London, and Mexico City in recent months, enhancing the Edgewater Markets’ technology, sales, and client support staff.

Edgewater’s Emanuel Georgouras, Head of Europe, based out of the London office said: