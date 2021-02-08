Jerry Chan returns to Edgewater Markets as eFX Manager

Edgewater Markets, a technology provider offering access to the FX markets globally, has announced the re-hiring of Jerry Chan, eFX Manager based in their London office. The announcement follows the expansion of the company’s team inNew York, London, and Mexico City in recent months, enhancing the Edgewater Markets’ technology, sales, and client support staff.
Edgewater’s Emanuel Georgouras, Head of Europe, based out of the London office said:
We are extremely excited to have Jerry re-join the Edgewater team. His knowledge of our proprietary pricing and analytical technology combined with his programming skillset, will allow us to service our client’s more effectively, delivering the unique solutions they require.
We look forward to leveraging Jerry’s new ideas, strategies and skillsets.
Chan started his career at The Bank of East Asia in London, before relocating to Singapore with Rhicon Currency Management firm. He then joined Edgewater Markets based out of their Singapore office in 2015. After working in Singapore with BidFX as Technical Account Manager, he returned to the UK to re-join Edgewater Markets.
Jerry Chan commented:
These are truly exciting times at Edgewater, and I am thrilled to be back on the team. I look forward to leading the European eFX, API, and e-Trading efforts from our London office. The pandemic has fundamentally shifted the way we work, and technology innovation Edgewater Markets has made has evolved dramatically. I look forward to delivering a unique product and service to our EMEA customer base.
Chan has a Bachelor of Science, in Economics and Statistics at The University College London. He also has a Graduate Diploma in Law, and LPC from BPP University Law School.