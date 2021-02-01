Edgewater Markets launches EdgeFXAsia

Edgewater Markets, a technology provider offering access to the FX markets globally, via back to front-end software solutions, announced today the launch of EdgeFXAsia powered by Edgewater Markets’ technology.
The company hosts its ultra-low latency trading engine in TY3 FX data centre. Together with regional hosting of EdgeFXAsia, the HTML5 GUI developed by Edgewater Markets, clients can now connect locally to trade, eliminating significant latency issues that arise trading out of region. The new launch follows the longstanding focus on regionally sourced and accessed liquidity for UI clients, delivered by the firm’s product lines EdgeFX.ProTM, EdgeFX.Pro.EU & EdgeFX.Pro.UK, and EdgeFXLatam.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Shilpa Dubey, Head of APAC for Edgewater said:
We are excited to be able to offer a flexible solution exclusively for Asia-Pacific market participants. We have clients across the region who trade with us over GUI and API channels. By leveraging our regionally based front to back hosted solution, they can now connect to us with ease without having to invest on expensive hosting and networking connectivity, thus improving the execution quality and trading experience our clients have come to rely upon with Edgewater. We provide our customised solution at a lower cost and improved performance.
Edgewater Markets delivers customized solution for each local marketplace, utilizing a streamlined User Interface (UI), providing manual interaction with dynamic pricing, and hedging strategies. The solution has a modular design, whixh can be taken in whole or in part, and includes connectivity, aggregation, market making, distribution, order management, order routing, automated hedging, a branded and customized HTML5 user interface, switch bank functionality, straight through processing and enhanced risk management.
Brian Andreyko, Edgewater’s Chief Product Officer, further added:
The flexible architecture of our proprietary software, delivers customized solutions quickly and effectively, within the regions our clients operate, removing latency while delivering locally sourced liquidity specific to their business. We are committed to providing our clients best-of-breed trading solutions that optimize their specific trade flows utilizing the best technology available to transact their business. Coupling local colocation with the broad distribution of the AWS Cloud for GUI accessibility, reflects this underlying philosophy.