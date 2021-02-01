Edgewater Markets launches EdgeFXAsia

Edgewater Markets, a technology provider offering access to the FX markets globally, via back to front-end software solutions, announced today the launch of EdgeFXAsia powered by Edgewater Markets’ technology.

The company hosts its ultra-low latency trading engine in TY3 FX data centre. Together with regional hosting of EdgeFXAsia, the HTML5 GUI developed by Edgewater Markets, clients can now connect locally to trade, eliminating significant latency issues that arise trading out of region. The new launch follows the longstanding focus on regionally sourced and accessed liquidity for UI clients, delivered by the firm’s product lines EdgeFX.ProTM, EdgeFX.Pro.EU & EdgeFX.Pro.UK, and EdgeFXLatam.