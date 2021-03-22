Masari Casa de Bolsa joins forces with Edgewater Markets to launch FX white-label platform

Technology provider Edgewater Markets, has just announced that Masari Casa de Bolsa has launched a new FX white-label platform powered by Edgewater Markets’ ultra-low latency technology.

The platform offers its users connectivity, aggregation, market making, distribution, order management and a branded custom-built HTML5 user interface. The new white-label solution also benefits from Edgewater’s automated Switch Bank workflow, providing direct credit access to difficult to reach counterparties, made specifically for Masari’s clients’ needs.

Abraham Mohana, Masari’s Chief Financial Officer said: