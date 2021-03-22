Menu

Masari Casa de Bolsa joins forces with Edgewater Markets to launch FX white-label platform

Institutional March 22, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Technology provider Edgewater Markets, has just announced that Masari Casa de Bolsa has launched a new FX white-label platform powered by Edgewater Markets’ ultra-low latency technology.

The platform offers its users connectivity, aggregation, market making, distribution, order management and a branded custom-built HTML5 user interface. The new white-label solution also benefits from Edgewater’s automated Switch Bank workflow, providing direct credit access to difficult to reach counterparties, made specifically for Masari’s clients’ needs.

Abraham Mohana, Masari’s Chief Financial Officer said:

I could not be happier with Edgewater Markets’ delivery of our new trading solution for our clients. They were able to optimize our proprietary workflows and trading strategies, providing optimal, efficient and low-cost FX electronic execution, enabling us to address our clients’ unique needs.

Founded in 1986, Masari has more than 34 years of experience in financial environment in Mexico operating Foreign Exchange, International Payments, Equity and Money Markets, Derivatives, among other products. The company’s partnership with Edgewater Markets and the deployment of the new white label solution strengthens Masari’s commitment to its clients to technological and financial instruments.

Alex Scarsini, co-founder and President of Edgewater Markets added:

Alex Scarsini, Edgewater Markets

We are very pleased to continue to grow our long-standing relationship with Masari Casa de Bolsa and look forward to working with them, in providing their large and diverse client base the very best technology available to transact their business.

X
