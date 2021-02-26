Industry veteran John Emmert joins Liquidnet as Head of Trading Desk for the Americas

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet has announced the appointment of John Emmert as Head of Trading Desk for the Americas.
The new appointment follows the company’s continued development of its execution solutions in the region.
At his new position, Emmert will work on developing new trading experience to bring together specialized institutional expertise and insight, liquidity search tools and real-time analytics across the desk’s algorithmic program and single-stock trading capabilities.
Emmert said:
I’m thrilled to have joined a team with such a client-first mentality and to have the opportunity to further build upon Liquidnet’s leading execution solutions, technology, and innovative culture.
Emmert will be based in New York and report directly to Mike Capelli, Liquidnet’s Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas.
Capelli commented:
As we continue to expand our high touch coverage model, John’s experience with the buy-side, along with his strong industry relationships will be a key differentiator when combined with our real-time data and analytics execution products and solutions.
Emmert brings more than two decades of experience in trading and client relationship building. He joins Liquidnet from ITG where he worked as Director on the Global portfolio Trading team with responsibilities including managing global portfolio trading baskets, advising clients on execution strategies, and managing the firm’s global equity prospecting initiative. Before ITG, Emmert served for 10 years at Deutsche Bank Securities as Director in the Global Program Sales and Trading Group and held senior-level trading and sales positions at Société Générale, Susquehanna International Group, BNP Paribas, and Bankers Trust.