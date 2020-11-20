Liquidnet names Steven Nichols head of NLP and unstructured data

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet today announced the appointment of Steven Nichols as Head of NLP (National Language Processing) and Unstructured Data. The company also announced expanding its data science team with the addition of three data scientists – Nicholas Burtch, Anthony Schramm and Yusong Liu.

Previously, Nichols was director of data science at NLP technology company Prattle which was acquired by Liquidnet in 2019. Nichols joined Liquidnet through the acquisition and has been instrumental in the development of its NLP capabilities and their integration into the Liquidnet Investment Analytics product suite, incorporating AI tools like machine learning and NLP with traditional and alternative data to help uncover the actionable insights hidden within data and content. At his new position, he will steer the strategic direction of the NLP team while serving as one of the leaders on the Liquidnet data science team. Nichols will report to Tom Doris, Liquidnet’s Chief Data Scientist.

Liquidnet has made extensive investments in its data science capabilities over the last two years. The company’s goal is to democratize access to AI tools which empower individuals in investment and execution decision making. These investments continue to support the Liquidnet Investment Analytics product suite.