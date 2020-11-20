Liquidnet names Steven Nichols head of NLP and unstructured data

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet today announced the appointment of Steven Nichols as Head of NLP (National Language Processing) and Unstructured Data. The company also announced expanding its data science team with the addition of three data scientists – Nicholas Burtch, Anthony Schramm and Yusong Liu.
Previously, Nichols was director of data science at NLP technology company Prattle which was acquired by Liquidnet in 2019. Nichols joined Liquidnet through the acquisition and has been instrumental in the development of its NLP capabilities and their integration into the Liquidnet Investment Analytics product suite, incorporating AI tools like machine learning and NLP with traditional and alternative data to help uncover the actionable insights hidden within data and content. At his new position, he will steer the strategic direction of the NLP team while serving as one of the leaders on the Liquidnet data science team. Nichols will report to Tom Doris, Liquidnet’s Chief Data Scientist.
Liquidnet has made extensive investments in its data science capabilities over the last two years. The company’s goal is to democratize access to AI tools which empower individuals in investment and execution decision making. These investments continue to support the Liquidnet Investment Analytics product suite.
Tom Doris commented:
We’re committed to building out the deepest data science capabilities possible to help asset managers navigate a complex trading and investment environment. With these new additions and with Steven at the helm, our NLP expertise will grow even stronger.
Steven Nichols added:
NLP is increasingly becoming one of the industry’s favorite AI tools, especially as more managers seek to parse rapidly-growing volumes of unstructured data in an efficient manner. We’re seeing increasing demand for NLP based AI tools like our central bank and equity sentiment scoring products that quantify language patterns, providing previously unavailable quantitative signals. Our goal is not just to make NLP more powerful, but to make it more widely available to firms across various sizes and strategies.
The new addition of the data science team, Nicholas Burtch is a former recipient of the Harry S. Truman Fellowship and NSF Graduate Fellowship and has published his research in multiple journals. Anthony Schramm was a Graduate Research Fellow at Yale University and a Fellow at The Data Incubator in New York City. Yusong Liu joins the company from the University of Washington (Seattle), where he earned his master’s degree and oversaw projects on sentiment analysis using neural methods. All three of them join Liquidnet with experience in natural language processing, quantitative analysis, machine learning, data visualization and algorithm development.