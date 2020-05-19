Forex and CFD broker Skilling secures FSA Seychelles licence

Skilling was founded in 2016 and in 2018 expanded its trading services scope to the EEA by acquiring CySEC license and in January 2020 reached UK post Brexit by securing their FCA UK Branch authorisation.

André Lavold, CEO of Skilling Group, commented:

The acquisition of the prestigious Seychelles licence is a very important milestone for our global expansion. Since our launch in Europe last year, we proudly witnessed a high demand for our product. We have worked continuously in the past 12 months to make our trading platform even faster and slicker. We are now ready more than ever to offer our proprietary trading platform ‒ with competitive and transparent pricing, ultrafast order execution, and multilingual support ‒ to traders from all over the world. Skilling is well-positioned for international growth; and, with the Seychelles licence, our customers outside Europe can expect the same level of excellence Skilling has been providing to its customers in Europe.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulates non-banking financial services in the Seychelles and is responsible for the licensing, supervision and development of the non-bank financial services industry of the Seychelles through a solid regulatory regime.

Lavold added:

We have exciting times ahead of us, and both I and the team are very excited.

Skilling announced in February that joining forces with Spotware’s cTrader to launch the industry’s first seamless integration, allowing the platform’s clients to trade across two different trading platforms inside a single Skilling account without the need to fund two different wallets or manage two trading accounts separately.