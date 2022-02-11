Skilling onboards former OANDA CMO David Hodge

Skilling today announced that it has hired David Hodge as Chief Marketing Officer. The new appointment is part of the fintech firm’s global expansion strategy
In his new role Hodge will report directly to Michael Kamerman, Skilling Group CEO. Skilling noted that the Hodge will help facilitate the company’s goal to scale up operations internationally.
Background
Hodge brings more than two decades of experience. He has worked for established industry players such OANDA, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for driving growth and digital transformation across retail, as well as premium sectors overseeing retail sales, relationship management and marketing.
Before that, Hodge worked as Chief Commercial Officer at CMC Markets. While there, he led the marketing, brand, digital, influencer, PR and sponsorship teams.
The appointment of Hodge follows a year of significant growth for Skilling with record increase in accounts and the launch of new partnership portal its own Skilling Copy platform.
David’s appointment as CMO comes at an exciting time for Skilling as we continue to expand our operations and services globally. Today’s traders have rapidly evolving needs and David’s experience will be instrumental in executing Skilling’s targeted growth strategy, solidifying our position as a leading and trusted next-generation fintech provider.
We look forward to welcoming David to Skilling as we strive to remain one step ahead and continually provide the best possible services for our growing customer base.
David Hodge, Chief Marketing Officer of Skilling, said:
The financial landscape has undergone significant changes over the last few years, bringing new and exciting opportunities for investors and traders. The demand for agile, credible brokers with a diverse product range such as Skilling has never been greater, and I’m delighted to take on this role and to bring Skilling’s services to more traders globally.
