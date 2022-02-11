Skilling onboards former OANDA CMO David Hodge

Skilling today announced that it has hired David Hodge as Chief Marketing Officer. The new appointment is part of the fintech firm’s global expansion strategy

In his new role Hodge will report directly to Michael Kamerman, Skilling Group CEO. Skilling noted that the Hodge will help facilitate the company’s goal to scale up operations internationally.

Background

Hodge brings more than two decades of experience. He has worked for established industry players such OANDA, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for driving growth and digital transformation across retail, as well as premium sectors overseeing retail sales, relationship management and marketing.

Before that, Hodge worked as Chief Commercial Officer at CMC Markets. While there, he led the marketing, brand, digital, influencer, PR and sponsorship teams.