Judita Simkeviciute joins Skilling as Global Head of Compliance

Skilling, a CySEC licensed CFDs broker, has appointed Judita Simkeviciute as the company’s new Global Head of Compliance.

In her new role, Simkeviciute will be based in London and report to Michael Kamerman, Skilling Group CEO. She will be providing compliance oversight across the entirety of the Group’s operation operations.

With significant experience in the industry, Simkeviciute most recently served as Head of Compliance and MLRO at Equiti Capital. She also occupied a senior compliance role at StoneX Retail (formerly Gain Capital).