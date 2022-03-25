Judita Simkeviciute joins Skilling as Global Head of Compliance

Skilling, a CySEC licensed CFDs broker, has appointed Judita Simkeviciute as the company’s new Global Head of Compliance.
In her new role, Simkeviciute will be based in London and report to Michael Kamerman, Skilling Group CEO. She will be providing compliance oversight across the entirety of the Group’s operation operations.
With significant experience in the industry, Simkeviciute most recently served as Head of Compliance and MLRO at Equiti Capital. She also occupied a senior compliance role at StoneX Retail (formerly Gain Capital).
Appointing Judita as Global Head of Compliance represents a significant milestone for Skilling as we continue to scale up our operations and enter new markets. Judita brings significant prior experience of overseeing compliance teams within several well-established brokers, which will be invaluable in helping to future-proof our business while solidifying Skilling’s position as a reputable and trusted broker worldwide.
Judita Simkeviciute, Global Head of Compliance at Skilling, comments:
Judita Simkeviciute
I’m delighted to join Skilling at such an exciting time for the group, and to play a key part in offering Skilling’s services to more customers and markets. Skilling has been on an impressive growth trajectory over the last two years, and I look forward to utilising my experience to help deliver the next phase of Skilling’s ambitious growth strategy.
