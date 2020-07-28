Skilling appoints David Berg as global sales director and expands its presence in London

Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced following its plans for global growth with the expansion of its presence in London under new global sales director David Berg. He joined the company earlier in July and is responsible for creating a global commercial customer facing division for Skilling in the UK.

Pavel Spirin, CCO at Skilling Group has said:

London is a global financial centre and a key location for us in terms of growth and further expansion. Not only does it give us access to, probably, the world’s most diverse talent pool but also positions us well for building key relationships in the industry with our customers, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. David is a key hire for us, and I am very excited to see it through.

Founded in 2016, Skilling secured an FCA UK Branch authorisation earlier this year to continue its operations in UK after Brexit. The company will initially open a representative office in London to accommodate its immediate hiring and strategic plans in 2020, with further evaluation to follow at the end of the year.