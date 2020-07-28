LeapRate
Skilling appoints David Berg as global sales director and expands its presence in London

Executives July 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced following its plans for global growth with the expansion of its presence in London under new global sales director David Berg. He joined the company earlier in July and is responsible for creating a global commercial customer facing division for Skilling in the UK.

Pavel Spirin, CCO at Skilling Group has said:

Pavel Spirin, Skilling
Pavel Spirin
Source: LinkedIn

London is a global financial centre and a key location for us in terms of growth and further expansion. Not only does it give us access to, probably, the world’s most diverse talent pool but also positions us well for building key relationships in the industry with our customers, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. David is a key hire for us, and I am very excited to see it through.

Founded in 2016, Skilling secured an FCA UK Branch authorisation earlier this year to continue its operations in UK after Brexit. The company will initially open a representative office in London to accommodate its immediate hiring and strategic plans in 2020, with further evaluation to follow at the end of the year.

Berg brings to Skilling over 13 years of industry experience. He previously served in various senior sales and commercial roles at companies including ActivTrades, ATFX, eToro, London Capital Group, among others.

David Berg commented:

David Berg, Skilling
David Berg
Source: LinkedIn

I am thrilled to join Skilling at such an exciting stage in the company’s growth cycle and look forward to driving the sales and commercial operations from London with new product offerings and initiatives’

Skilling also holds CySEC and FSA Seychelles licences. The trading platform’s operations are primarily focused in Europe, but it expanded into non-European markets earlier in the year by obtaining an FSA Seychelles licence in May this year and adding MetaTrader 4 trading platform earlier in July.

