Ana Cavero joins Skilling as Global Head of Product

Skilling, a CySEC licensed forex and CFDs broker, has appointed that it has hired Ana Cavero as the company’s new Global Head of Product.
According to her post on LinkedIn, she joins the Skilling next week.
Cavero commented:
I’ll be developing this new function with a growth mindset, defining the development processes within the agile framework, maximizing the value in a truly product-led organization, and hopefully taking its world-class trading offering to a market-leading position.
With a career spanning two decades, Cavero most recently worked at StoneX Group which she left earlier this month. She spent two years and a half there as a Product Manager for Global Onboarding and handled the retail onboarding process for trading brands such as City Index and Forex.com, along with white labels.
I’ve had the most exciting 2.5 years leading product onboarding optimization and innovation at StoneX Retail.
Cavero spent a significant part of her career in customer relationship management and marketing. Outside of trading industry, she spent a big part of her career working at companies like Third Space Learning, O2 (Telefónica UK), and M&C Saatchi.
She added:
Amongst many other initiatives, I’m particularly proud of having had the opportunity to redefine and redesign multiple customers’ journeys, so they could focus on what’s important to them: trading. The benefit of these changes to the business was that I increased conversions, in addition to reducing costs and timings for our operations and processes. These optimisations included more automation, integrations, new vendors, case prioritisation logic, development of internal platforms, APIs and content creation, to mention a few.
