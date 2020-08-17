Exclusive: ATFX adds Home Depot, Honeywell, Walmart and Costco to its retail share CFDs offer

LeapRate exclusive… Global FX/CFD broker ATFX has just announced that it has added four new share CFD instruments to its expanding product suite. The new CFDs are Home Depot, Honeywell, Walmart, and Costco.
LeapRate reminds that ATFX also added Zoom, Adobe and NVIDIA CFDs to its product suite in July.
Home Depot Inc. is the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. and has seen its stock price hit new all-time highs during the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s stock price has risen by almost 14% year-to-date benefiting from the stay-at-home bump.
The broker also added Honeywell International Inc. to its growing list of CFD products. Honeywell International is widely known as a defence contractor operating in the aerospace sector but also offers a wide variety of products in building technologies, safety and productivity, and the performance materials and technologies segment. The company recorded triple-digit growth in intelligrated and personal protective equipment.
Walmart Inc. is an American global retailer that operates hypermarket chains, wholesale stores, grocery stores and discount department stores in multiple countries globally. Walmart is the largest retailer and operator of physical supermarket stores in the world by a wide margin. Net sales grew by 2.9% in fiscal year 2020 when compared to the previous period, while e-commerce sales grew by an astonishing 74%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation Co. is a multi-billion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries. With hundreds of locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of speciality departments and exclusive member services. Costco has been a steady growth stock for much of the past two decades, collecting $152.7 billion in revenue in 2019 alone. Sales in 2020 rose by 11%.