Exclusive: ATFX adds Home Depot, Honeywell, Walmart and Costco to its retail share CFDs offer

LeapRate exclusive… Global FX/CFD broker ATFX has just announced that it has added four new share CFD instruments to its expanding product suite. The new CFDs are Home Depot, Honeywell, Walmart, and Costco.

LeapRate reminds that ATFX also added Zoom, Adobe and NVIDIA CFDs to its product suite in July.

Home Depot Inc. is the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. and has seen its stock price hit new all-time highs during the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s stock price has risen by almost 14% year-to-date benefiting from the stay-at-home bump.