CLS adds three new board directors

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Naoto Nakamura is currently Managing Director, Global Head of FX & Local Markets Trading, and Co-Head of Global Markets Sales and Trading Division at MUFG. He is also Chair of the Tokyo FX Market Committee and Forex Club, Japan.
The CLS Board now comprises 20 directors in total, eight of whom are designated as Outside or Independent Directors.
Ken Harvey, Chairman of the Board at CLS, commented:
We are very pleased to welcome Karen, John and Nakamura san to our Board. These board appointments will contribute crucial guidance to ensure we remain at the forefront of a dynamic market environment.
Their unique perspectives will be helpful in understanding the challenges facing market participants today and how we – as a systemically important financial market infrastructure – can provide additional value for our clients and the broader market. Their collective knowledge, experience and leadership in financial services will be invaluable to CLS, and I look forward to working with them.