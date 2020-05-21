LeapRate
Menu
Menu

CLS adds three new board directors

Executives May 21, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


CLS, a market infrastructure group delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, has just announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors.

The new directors on the Board are Karen Keenan (Independent Director), John Trundle (Independent Director) and Naoto Nakamura (MUFG).

Keenan is a C-suite executive with over 30 years of experience. Prior to CLS, she was the Chief Administrative Officer of State Street Corporation.

John Trundle is the former Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Management Committee for Euroclear UK & Ireland.

cls adds three members to its board

Naoto Nakamura is currently Managing Director, Global Head of FX & Local Markets Trading, and Co-Head of Global Markets Sales and Trading Division at MUFG. He is also Chair of the Tokyo FX Market Committee and Forex Club, Japan.

The CLS Board now comprises 20 directors in total, eight of whom are designated as Outside or Independent Directors.

Ken Harvey, Chairman of the Board at CLS, commented:

We are very pleased to welcome Karen, John and Nakamura san to our Board. These board appointments will contribute crucial guidance to ensure we remain at the forefront of a dynamic market environment.

Their unique perspectives will be helpful in understanding the challenges facing market participants today and how we – as a systemically important financial market infrastructure – can provide additional value for our clients and the broader market. Their collective knowledge, experience and leadership in financial services will be invaluable to CLS, and I look forward to working with them.

Related News

arrow
X
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse elects Martin Jetter as Chairman…ExecutivesJetter has held a number of leading positions at IBM in Germany and abroad. He currently serves as a Senior Vice President & Chairman IBM Europe, …

CLS adds three new board directors

0

Send this to a friend