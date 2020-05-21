CLS adds three new board directors

CLS, a market infrastructure group delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, has just announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors.

The new directors on the Board are Karen Keenan (Independent Director), John Trundle (Independent Director) and Naoto Nakamura (MUFG).

Keenan is a C-suite executive with over 30 years of experience. Prior to CLS, she was the Chief Administrative Officer of State Street Corporation.

John Trundle is the former Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Management Committee for Euroclear UK & Ireland.