Exclusive: Forex broker ATFX launches Zoom, Adobe and NVIDIA CFDs

Multinational computer software company Adobe Inc. offers its products through subscription-based service. Adobe’s Creative Cloud service counted 15 million user subscriptions in programs such as Photoshop. The company’s fourth quarter 2019 performance reported annual revenue exceeding $11 billion.

Video conferencing solutions provider Zoom Video Communications offers free 40-minute conference calls with up to 100 participants. Since the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdowns begun, the stock price of the company surged over 100% and added over 180,000 customers since January. The company registered over 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings at its peak.

LeapRate exclusive… Global FX broker ATFX announced the launch of three new tech CFDs – Zoom, Adobe and NVIDIA on its trading platform.

NVIDIA specializes in visual computing technologies and its gaming unit reported a growth rate of 56% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and revenue of $1.49 billion. NVIDIA supplies the market with discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) which are used as a key component in graphics cards for desktop computer gaming. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company accounted for 68.9% of this market.

ATFX enhanced its offerings and product suite with the three new CFDs. They are a popular way for investors to actively trade financial markets because of their ease of execution and the ability to go long or short. CFD trading is beneficial because it enables investors to speculate on the rising or falling prices of fast-moving global financial markets. Additionally, clients are able to easily predefine stops and limits that allow positions to close at a specified price, as well as creating price alerts to be informed of any big moves when trading with ATFX.

ATFX plans to introduce more CFDs in different industries including the retail and medical sector with F&B and Auto CFDs set to launch between October and December 2020.

The company recently reported launching Recur Live Chat solution. ATFX oversaw a seamless staff transition to remote working due to the existing infrastructure they had in place to support such an arrangement. The live chat box will provide ATFX with another channel to reach out to their customers since the technology can be leveraged to increase customer engagement with timely tips and offers.

Earlier in June, ATFX also reported a 41% revenue growth in Q1 2020.