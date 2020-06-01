Swissquote defends cryptocurrency against Goldman Sachs

In a recent outlook report, the American multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs distanced themselves and condemned Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general. Chris Thomas, Head of Digital Assets at the online bank Swissquote responded last week.

In its outlook report from 27 May 2020, the Goldman Sachs Consumer and Investment Management Division portrayed cryptocurrencies in a negative light. Swissquote took a stand against this view as being one-sided.

To the claim of Goldman Sachs that cryptocurrencies are not an asset class, the head of the digital assets at Swissquote responded that the emerging assets are now being formed and are suitable for most institutional participants. Thomas noted that the technology is at its early stages, however there is enough good crypto to create a segment of a diversified portfolio.

Cryptocurrencies have a historical volatility of 76%, however this occurrence is natural for an emerging market and investors should never invest a large part of their portfolio into crypto.

On 12 March 2020, the price of bitcoin fell 37% in just one day. However, a month later, oil markets plunged bellow zero for a first time in history, reaching as low as a minus $40 per barrel due to the coronavirus crisis.

The fall of bitcoin happened due to lack of liquidity in the traditional financial market. Bitcoin’s price discovery happened in a natural way and reflected the true market supply and demand. Bitcoin market does not have a centralized limit to prevent big moves like that but traditional markets do and they cannot be influenced to protect investors. On 11, going into 12 March 2020, the S&P fell gradually over 12%.

In their cryptocurrency outlook, Goldman Sachs stated:

We believe that a security whose appreciation is primarily defendant on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment for our clients.

Chris Thomas responded:

Surely this is the basis for all investment decisions?

Thomas supported the idea that the decision to buy/sell comes down to belief whether the price will go higher/lower and whether someone else is willing to pay high/lower price.