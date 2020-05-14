LeapRate
Swissquote appoints Chris Thomas as Head of Digital Assets

Executives May 14, 2020


Switzerland-based online bank, Swissquote announced the appointment of Christ Thomas as Head of Digital Assets.

Swissquote has been expanding its market positions. Private clients have been able to invest in crypto-currencies since July 2017 and now the online bank offers institutional clients to enter into the professional crypto-trading and custody.

As Head of Digital Assets, Thomas will focus on expanding the institutional product range and offer services to asset managers, hedge funds, private banks and family offices.

With 20 years of professional experience in the financial industry, Thomas has previously worked in in sales and trading for European banks in London and Geneva, such as UBS, Societe Generale and BNP Parisbas.

He has led European Innovation fir Fidelity investments and built several successful startups. In 2013, Thomas also co-founded Monito, Lausanne based comparison page for international money transfer services. He founded a couple of ventures and consulted on several more in the areas of digital currencies, fintech, artificial intelligence and big data. Thomas has also held board positions at the bsi, IFS, and SwapsBall.

