Swissquote appoints Chris Thomas as Head of Digital Assets

Switzerland-based online bank, Swissquote announced the appointment of Christ Thomas as Head of Digital Assets.

Swissquote has been expanding its market positions. Private clients have been able to invest in crypto-currencies since July 2017 and now the online bank offers institutional clients to enter into the professional crypto-trading and custody.

As Head of Digital Assets, Thomas will focus on expanding the institutional product range and offer services to asset managers, hedge funds, private banks and family offices.