Swissquote expects a jump in revenue in H1 2021

Switzerland-based online trading platform, Swissquote, today revealed that, due to a surge in trading activities, the company is expecting a record performance for the first half of 2021.

The official announcement reported that the company estimates that their net revenues for H1 2021 will reach CHF 260 million. The company registered CHF 160.7 million in net revenues of during the first half of 2020.

Swissquote also noted that it expects pre-tax profit to exceed CHF 130 million. In comparison, for the same period last year, the company reported CHF 58.4 million.