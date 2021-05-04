PostFinance and Swissquote set to launch digital banking app Yuh

PostFinance and Swissquote have just revealed that they are set to present their digital banking app Yuh next Tuesday, 11 May 2021. The project is a result of the collaboration of the two financial companies and was announced back in November 2020.
The joint venture’s goal is to consistently adopt fresh approaches in mobile banking.
Markus Schwab, CEO of Yuh commented:
Yuh will people with an app on their mobile phones that gives them the freedom to manage their money as they wish. And they’ll have partners in the background who they know and trust.
A new mobile solution that simplifies banking for customers but also behind the scenes was a logical step in the development of our digital services. We’re delighted to have found a partner in PostFinance that not only supports us in terms of development. but also has many years of experience in Swiss retail banking.
Both companies that participated in the development of Yuh – PostFinance and Swissquote – are providers of online financial services with a wealth of experience in the Swiss market. Yuh was developed from scratch and includes features not yet available on any other banking app in Switzerland.
PostFinance CEO Hansruedi Köng added:
Customers are increasingly seeking smart digital solutions for their finances. At the moment, they are mainly looking to international providers and fintechs for such solutions. Yuh combines Swissquote’s online banking technology and experience with our high profile and strong position in the retail banking sector.
Earlier in March, Swissquote revealed that a significant rise in net revenues and net profit along with a substantial increase in the number of active clients with net revenues of CHF 317.3 million in 2020.