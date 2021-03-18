Swissquote reports more 37% jump in net revenue in 2020

Switzerland-based online trading platform, Swissquote, revealed that a significant rise in net revenues and net profit along with a substantial increase in the number of active clients.

The broker reported net revenues of CHF 317.3 million in 2020, which is 37.6% higher than the net revenues registered in 2019.

Swissquote also noted a rise in the number of accounts. The company reported adding 50,636 accounts, reaching the highest number on record with a total of over 410,000 accounts. Client assets increased 23.4% in 2020 with CHF 39.8 billion.