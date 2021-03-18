Swissquote reports more 37% jump in net revenue in 2020

Switzerland-based online trading platform, Swissquote, revealed that a significant rise in net revenues and net profit along with a substantial increase in the number of active clients.
The broker reported net revenues of CHF 317.3 million in 2020, which is 37.6% higher than the net revenues registered in 2019.
Swissquote also noted a rise in the number of accounts. The company reported adding 50,636 accounts, reaching the highest number on record with a total of over 410,000 accounts. Client assets increased 23.4% in 2020 with CHF 39.8 billion.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The announcement also noted the company’s expansion in the European region. In 2019, Swissquote acquired Internaxx Bank S.A., which was then rebranded Swissquote Bank Europe SA and opened doors for Swissquote to further expand its product line in Europe.
In December 2020, the company also launched an online leasing offering with Tesla, focusing on a clear market trend towards e-mobility.
During the last year, Swissquote also continued its efforts of expanding in the cryptocurrency field. In 2020, the company extended its range of services for institutional clients to include professional crypto trading. Swissquote’s portfolio currently has 12 major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Tesos.