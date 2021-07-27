Playtech reports strong performance in H1 2021

Playtech, provider of technology for online gaming and sports betting, has published its trading report for the first half of 2021. The noted in its official announcement that it has performed “in line with its expectations”. The firm will publish its interim results on 23 September 2021.
Playtech stated:
Overall H1 results were in line with its expectations at the start of the year albeit with a different mix of contributions than originally anticipated. The very strong performance from B2B online, particularly Caliente, and Snaitech’s online business offset the impact of the longer than expected retail closures in Italy. Playtech’s business in Asia was stable through H1, in line with the levels achieved in H2 2020.
Playtech also highlighted that its Asia business unit remained stable through the first half of the year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Playtech added:
Playtech has continued to make significant progress against its strategic and operational objectives, including in its key target growth markets of the US, Latin America and Europe. In the US the Company signed a strategic, multi-state, multi-product deal with the Greenwood companies, which operate the Parx Casino, and subsequently launched in Michigan with further launches planned later in 2021 and 2022. Further progress includes entering into a strategic agreement with Holland Casino in Europe, a new global distribution agreement with Scientific Games and continued strong performances from Caliente and others in Latin America.
The trading update follows a competition for the acquisition of the company’s financial unit, Finalto between Barinboim Group-led consortium which has already signed an agreement with Playtech and Gopher Investment, which recently stirred doubt with its own proposition.
As a result of a press release match between the companies involved, Playtech adjourned its general meeting where its shareholders would vote on the acquisition.