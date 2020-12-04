Integral’s ADV reach nearly $48 billion in October with 9% MoM rise

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Integral’s registered ADV for November 2020 also include volumes traded on the recently launched venue, TrueFXTM, and is reported in aggregate with volumes from Integral’s other trading platforms. The monthly ADV now represents total volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network.
Integral and Swiss online bank Swissquote Bank Ltd today announced that their long-standing partnership has been extended with a multi-year subscription deal.