Integral’s ADV reach nearly $48 billion in October with 9% MoM rise

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for November 2020 with small but steady growth compared to October and September.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $47.8 billion in November 2020. This is 9.1% MoM increase compared to October when it reached $43.8 billion.

The ADV for November also reached 40.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.