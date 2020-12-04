Menu

Integral’s ADV reach nearly $48 billion in October with 9% MoM rise

Brokers December 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for November 2020 with small but steady growth compared to October and September.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $47.8 billion in November 2020. This is 9.1% MoM increase compared to October when it reached $43.8 billion.

The ADV for November also reached 40.6% YoY growth compared to the same period last year.

Integral
Share via

Integral’s registered ADV for November 2020 also include volumes traded on the recently launched venue, TrueFXTM, and is reported in aggregate with volumes from Integral’s other trading platforms. The monthly ADV now represents total volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network.

Integral and Swiss online bank Swissquote Bank Ltd today announced that their long-standing partnership has been extended with a multi-year subscription deal.

Related News

arrow
X
FXSpotStream ADV up 14.5% MoM in November with $44.5 billion…BrokersFXSpotStream’s 2020 ADV (January to November) was $42.635 billion, up 17% YoY compared to the same period during 2019, when it reached $36.435 billi…

Integral’s ADV reach nearly $48 billion in October with 9% MoM rise

0
X
USGFX expects delay in refunding its Australian clients…BrokersThe Vanuatu Financial Services Commission regulated broker noted that 50% of the withdrawals have been processed so far and the company continues to w…
Send this to a friend