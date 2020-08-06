LeapRate
Integral volumes up by almost 7% MoM with $37.4 billion ADV for July

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for July 2020.

The company’s stability in the last few months was maintained in July and Integral reported month-over-month growth for the last month.

The average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms totaled $37.4 billion in July, registering a 6.6% MoM increase compared to June volumes when it was $35.1 billion.

These numbers are also 9.7% up MoM compared to the same period in 2019.

The Integral platform reaches varied and comprehensive a set of FX products and participants as Integral OCX. OCX is cross connected with over 250 liquidity sources that supply over 3,000 market making steams in NY4, LD4, and TY3.

OCX’s market design delivers execution performance by combining resting limit orders, market-making streams and midpoint interest in a single integrated high-performance venue.

