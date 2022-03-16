IG Group sees 13% rise in Q3FY22 revenue

I’m delighted to be reporting another quarter of outstanding performance driven by a record number of clients trading in the period.
All-time high number of clients
IG Group also reported a record number of active clients. During the third quarter, the numbers reached 292,200, compared to the same period last year when it came in at 220,900.
June Felix added:
Today, we have more clients and a broader range of products to trade than ever before in our history. But we aren’t stopping here – a new IG is emerging, and we’re excited by the opportunities ahead of us, building on our strengths and track record of delivery.
In the outlook for the full year, IG Group said it expects FY22 revenue to moderately exceed current market expectations. The company’s Core Markets+ segment remains strong, the group pointed out.
However, for tastytrade, revenue growth may stay below the previously guided 25% -30% range for the full year, due to slower growth in US options trading volumes in the third quarter.
