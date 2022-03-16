IG Group sees 13% rise in Q3FY22 revenue

IG Group Holdings plc has published its trading report for the third quarter of the financial year 2022.

In the three months between December and February, the company saw a 13% jump in revenue. IG Group’s revenue for the quarter reached £257.2 million, compared to the Q3FY21’s £226.7 million

The company noted that comparing the third quarter to last year’s third quarter was challenging as it saw extraordinary volatility related to ‘meme stock’.

Of the total revenue, OTC leveraged derivatives accounted for £219.3 million, increasing 4% on yearly basis. However, stock trading and investments dropped 54% in Q3FY22 to £6.6 million.