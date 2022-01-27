IG Group revenue rises 16% in H1 2022

IG Group has published its interim results for the first half of the fiscal year 20222.

The global financial technology company revealed that it has registered strong performance during the six months ended in November 2021., building on the momentum it gained the previous year.

Net trading revenue rose to £471.9 million during H1 2022, up 16% compared to the same period the previous year (H1 FY21: £408.5 million). The numbers exclude the forex hedging gain that resulted from the tastytrade acquisition.

Profit before tax was up by 8% to £245.2 million compared to last year (H1 FY21: £227.8 million).

Active clients numbers stood at 320,400 reflecting the acquisition of tastytrade. This represented a 42% increase on yearly basis (H1 FY21: 225,200). 53,600 new clients acquired, lower than the previous year’s. However, the company noted that the fall was anticipated in less volatile market conditions.