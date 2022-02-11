IG Group appoints Barbara Duffy as Chief People Officer

Global fintech firm IG Group today announced the appointment of Barbara Duffy as its Chief People Officer and a member of the Company’s executive committee.

Duffy brings significant experience in strategic HR, leadership development, business growth and transformation. She is based in London and in her new role, she will report to global IG Group CEO, June Felix.

Background

In her career spanning 25 years, Duffy has held roles such as HR Director and Executive positions at Centrica Group, RWE Group (a DAX 30 company) and St. James’s Place. She has also worked with entrepreneurs and within PE environments, working on key strategy and programs to address the different stages of their growth lifecycles.