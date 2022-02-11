IG Group appoints Barbara Duffy as Chief People Officer

Global fintech firm IG Group today announced the appointment of Barbara Duffy as its Chief People Officer and a member of the Company’s executive committee.
Duffy brings significant experience in strategic HR, leadership development, business growth and transformation. She is based in London and in her new role, she will report to global IG Group CEO, June Felix.
Background
In her career spanning 25 years, Duffy has held roles such as HR Director and Executive positions at Centrica Group, RWE Group (a DAX 30 company) and St. James’s Place. She has also worked with entrepreneurs and within PE environments, working on key strategy and programs to address the different stages of their growth lifecycles.
IG is in a significant period of growth as part of its global diversification strategy – and it was a huge attraction for me to join this dynamic, forward-thinking team now. As the company continues to implement its strategic vision, I am thrilled to be in a role where I can help optimize partnerships and the talents of our people to help achieve our market leading ambitions.
Barbara’s key strengths are leading people related change and developing organization-wide capabilities needed to execute strategy. We are pleased to have her join us during a time of considerable expansion and implementation of our business goals. Having the right strategy and support for IG employees is crucial, as our people are the heart of how we achieve our vision.
Earlier in January, IG Group announced that Helen Stevenson has been appointed as Non-Executive Chair and Director of RM plc.
