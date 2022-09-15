IG Group reports total revenue of £241.8 million in Q1FY23

IG Group Holdings plc has published its trading report for the first quarter of the financial year 2023.

In the three months between June and August 2022, the company saw 11% increase in revenue. IG Group’s revenue for the quarter reached £241.8 million, compared to the Q1FY22’s £218.3 million

The company noted that on a pro forma basis, which includes the revenue from tastytrade, the revenue was up by 7%.

Of the total revenue, OTC leveraged derivatives accounted for £197.8 million, increasing 5% on yearly basis. Exchange traded derivatives reached £30.8 million, recording a 36% YoY rise. However, stock trading and investments dropped 19% in Q1FY23 to £6.1 million.