IG Group announces a £150 million share buyback programme

IG Group revealed on Thursday it has started a major share buyback program to repurchase ordinary shares of up to $150 million.

The company has entered into a non-discretionary instructions with J.P. Morgan Securities plc to manage the first tranche of the share buyback programme which will be up to £75 million worth of IG Group shares on behalf of the trading company.

The first tranche of the programme will be for a maximum of £75 million and starts on 21 July 2021. The “engagement period” will run until 21 January 2023.