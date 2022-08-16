IG Group confirms record growth in FY22

IG Group today published its annual trading report in which it confirmed solid growth in revenue, number of active clients and total dividend per share for the financial year ended on 31 May 2022.

The financial highlights of the year include total revenue of £973.1 million, profit before tax of £477.0 million and 44.2p dividend per share. In the latest report the firm also confirmed the number of active clients on the platform surpassed 381,000.

The group also highlighted its achievements for the FY 2022 which include its new Capital Allocation Framework and share buyback program.