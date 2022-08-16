IG Group confirms record growth in FY22

IG Group today published its annual trading report in which it confirmed solid growth in revenue, number of active clients and total dividend per share for the financial year ended on 31 May 2022.
The financial highlights of the year include total revenue of £973.1 million, profit before tax of £477.0 million and 44.2p dividend per share. In the latest report the firm also confirmed the number of active clients on the platform surpassed 381,000.
The group also highlighted its achievements for the FY 2022 which include its new Capital Allocation Framework and share buyback program.
Felix , Chief Executive Officer of IG Group, commented:
We have achieved outstanding financial performance while continuing our journey to become a more diversified, innovative, global fintech. We have made great strides since we announced our strategy in 2019, and we now see the emergence of a materially evolved organisation. Today, we are in a very strong position in multiple markets, offering our ambitious clients a great range of products to meet their needs. Through our organic and inorganic regional expansion, we have created substantial scope for growth in significant and larger addressable markets. I strongly believe that we are better positioned for future growth than ever before.
Furthermore, Felix noted that IG Group continued its progress in Europe with its Frankfurtbased pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, Spectrum.
Felix added:
This year Spectrum welcomed two additional brokers and introduced further trading opportunities on turbo certificates with selected equities and cryptocurrencies. Further growth is expected in FY23 and beyond as we integrate additional third-party brokers, as well as integrate two tier-1 European banks as product issuers later this year.
