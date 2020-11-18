IG Group strengthens its position in Greater China with hiring John Fei as CEO

Global online trading platform IG Group announced the appointment of John Fei as its new CEO, Greater China, to further develop its business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of its continued investment for growth.
Over the last year, IG has strengthened its presence in the Asia region with recruitment of key people with strong local networks and expertise in working with banks, stockbrokers and hedge funds in order to build a more sustainable, diversified and global business.
Fei brings to his new position more than 25 years of global financial services experience with a proven track-record in investment banking, capital markets and retail brokerage with leading international and local firms. His former positions include CEO of Maybank’s Kim Eng Securities Hong Kong, Head of Global Capital Markets for ICBC International and Managing Director of Zhong De Securities, a JV between Deutsche Bank and Shanxi Securities. He has lived in Hong Kong for 19 years but his career began in New York City. In his new role, he will be based in Hong Kong and report to June Felix, CEO, IG Group.
John will focus on growing our Greater China business by continuing to develop further corporate and distribution partnerships which are a critical component to our long-term strategy, build IG’s brand recognition in the Greater China region and further develop a strong local IG team.
There is a £1 billion market in products in Hong Kong, similar to those IG offers in other parts of the world. Hong Kong also has 500,000 individuals who could qualify as professional investors and Greater China has over four million individuals who could qualify for the same category.
To establish its presence in Greater China, this year IG opened a new office in Hong Kong and is in advanced discussions with corporate partners to serve the professional investor market in Hong Kong.
June Felix, CEO Greater China at IG said:
I’m thrilled to be joining IG, a market leader with proven global capabilities, and look forward to working with our teams and partners to drive growth in the region, The Greater China market, with its large client base and strong investor appetite for leveraged products, presents tremendous opportunities and potential.
Fei will work closely with Maggie Yeung, IG’s departing head of Greater China, over the next few weeks to ensure a comprehensive handover before Maggie leaves IG to join HSBC in December.