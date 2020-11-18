IG Group strengthens its position in Greater China with hiring John Fei as CEO

Global online trading platform IG Group announced the appointment of John Fei as its new CEO, Greater China, to further develop its business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of its continued investment for growth.

Over the last year, IG has strengthened its presence in the Asia region with recruitment of key people with strong local networks and expertise in working with banks, stockbrokers and hedge funds in order to build a more sustainable, diversified and global business.

Fei brings to his new position more than 25 years of global financial services experience with a proven track-record in investment banking, capital markets and retail brokerage with leading international and local firms. His former positions include CEO of Maybank’s Kim Eng Securities Hong Kong, Head of Global Capital Markets for ICBC International and Managing Director of Zhong De Securities, a JV between Deutsche Bank and Shanxi Securities. He has lived in Hong Kong for 19 years but his career began in New York City. In his new role, he will be based in Hong Kong and report to June Felix, CEO, IG Group.