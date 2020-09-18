IG Group reports 62% increase in trading revenue for Q1 FY21

UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc has today released its trading update for the first quarter of its FY210 financial year ending on 31 August 2020.

The Group reported strong performance throughout the first quarter with trading revenue of £209 million, up by 62% compared to Q1 FY20, when it was £129.1 million. The revenue marked 19.3% decrease based on the record-breaking Q4 FY20.

IG’s performance was driven by the continued increased levels of trading activity from existing clients, as well as the growing new customers. The company registered 201,500 total active clients, up 50% YoY (Q1 FY20: 134,100). 134,800 clients traded OTC leveraged products in the quarter (Q1 FY20: 92,300).