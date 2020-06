UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc has today released its trading update for the fourth quarter of its FY20 financial year and its financial year ending 31 May 2020 (FY20), ahead of entering its close period.

Back in April, IG Group issued a trading update which noted that quarter to date net trading revenue was estimated to be around £173 million. Financial market volatility has remained elevated and the broker has continued to see high levels of client trading activity.