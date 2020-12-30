BaFin warns about the paradigm shift following Brexit

The German regulator BaFin issued a statement today about the paradigm shift for members of the public and companies in Europe.

BaFin noted that citizens, companies and the public administration have to prepare of the coming paradigm shift: The United Kingdom left the European Union in the beginning of the year and months later the transition period will end on 31 December 2020.

After intense negotiation, on Christmas eve, UK and EU agreed on a deal finalized a free trade agreement that will regulate their future relationship in many areas of economic activity.