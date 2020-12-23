ActivTrades secures licence for Luxemburg office to keep country European focal point

Online broker offering CFD and forex trading services ActivTrades UK Plc, announced obtaining a licence for its Luxembourg office that ensures the smooth transition of services for its European clients after the UK completes its departure from the European Union.
Alex Pusco, CEO of ActivTrades commented:
Europe has always been key market for ActivTrades and this will not change after the Brexit transition is complete. The UK’s exit from the EU meant we had to look at new options to best serve our European clients and Luxembourg was the obvious choice because of its strategic position at the heart of the old continent and because of its long financial tradition.