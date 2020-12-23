ActivTrades secures licence for Luxemburg office to keep country European focal point

Europe has always been key market for ActivTrades and this will not change after the Brexit transition is complete. The UK’s exit from the EU meant we had to look at new options to best serve our European clients and Luxembourg was the obvious choice because of its strategic position at the heart of the old continent and because of its long financial tradition.

Online broker offering CFD and forex trading services ActivTrades UK Plc, announced obtaining a licence for its Luxembourg office that ensures the smooth transition of services for its European clients after the UK completes its departure from the European Union.

ActivTrades’ London office, located near Tower Bridge, will remain the company’s headquarters and will continue to serve British and international clients alongside the brokerage’s base in Nassau, Bahamas. The Luxembourg office will become the new European reference point and be supported by ActivTrades’ offices in Milan and Sofia.

The Luxembourg licence caps a great 2020 for ActivTrades with the volatility of markets allied to the successful adoption of its ActivTrader platform seeing it post record revenue and profits for the first half of the year.