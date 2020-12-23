Interactive Brokers expands with new entity in Ireland

The global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR today announced the authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland for Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited.

The company plans to expand its staff substantially over the next year to accommodate the ongoing growth of Interactive Brokers’ European business.

Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy commented:

We are expanding to Ireland partly due to Brexit and partly due to our plan of establishing subsidiaries around the world to support our rapid global growth. Client accounts have grown by more than 52% in a year.

Earlier this year, the company opened an office in Singapore and just recently in Hungary. The Interactive Brokers now has 11 entities around the world in the US, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore and the UK. With a staff of 2,000 worldwide, Interactive Brokers serves more than one million client accounts in over 220 countries and territories.