Interactive Brokers expands with new entity in Ireland

Brokers December 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR today announced the authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland for Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited.

The company plans to expand its staff substantially over the next year to accommodate the ongoing growth of Interactive Brokers’ European business.

Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy commented:

Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers
We are expanding to Ireland partly due to Brexit and partly due to our plan of establishing subsidiaries around the world to support our rapid global growth. Client accounts have grown by more than 52% in a year.

Earlier this year, the company opened an office in Singapore and just recently in Hungary. The Interactive Brokers now has 11 entities around the world in the US, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore and the UK. With a staff of 2,000 worldwide, Interactive Brokers serves more than one million client accounts in over 220 countries and territories.

The IDA Ireland, a government agency that promotes Ireland for the opportunities it presents to international companies, has provided valuable assistance to the company in establishing its Irish office.

Founded more than 43 years ago, the company has into a securities firms with over $8.9 billion in equity capital, $25 billion market capital, and $284 billion in client equity.

Interactive Brokers differentiates itself from more traditional brokerage strategies with focus on technology as a way to bring investment tools to both demanding professional traders and the average retail investor. Clients residing anywhere around the world can invest in multiple assets classes (in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds) on 135 markets in 33 countries from a single Integrated Investment Account.

Read more:

